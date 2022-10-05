British Army soldiers conduct an air drop out of a Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules assigned to No. 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, England, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 10, 2022. RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise, allowing forces to practice interoperability by providing unique opportunities to integrate into joint and multilateral training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 12:04
|Photo ID:
|7195303
|VIRIN:
|220510-F-MJ351-2040
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF flies for RF-A 22-1 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
