Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1 [Image 6 of 16]

    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A Royal Air Force mechanic watches an engine start on a RAF C-130J Hercules, both assigned to the No. 47 Squadron from RAF Brize Norton, England during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 10, 2022. RF-A serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners, ultimately enabling all involved exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 12:03
    Photo ID: 7195294
    VIRIN: 220510-F-MJ351-2011
    Resolution: 6452x4301
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF flies for RF-A 22-1 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1
    RAF flies for RF-A 22-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT