RAF flies for RF-A 22-1

A Royal Air Force loadmaster assigned to No. 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, England, communicates with C-130J Hercules pilots during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 10, 2022. Approximately 2,200 service members from the U.S., Great Britain and Canada are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 90 aircraft from over 25 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US