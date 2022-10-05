RAF flies for RF-A 22-1

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules pilots, assigned to No. 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, England, fly over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 May 10, 2022. The JPARC provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, which makes it the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world. Photo has been blurred for operational security. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 12:04
    Photo ID: 7195289
    VIRIN: 220510-F-MJ351-2030
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

