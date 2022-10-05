A Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules pilot, assigned to No. 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, England, flies over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 May 10, 2022. RF-A serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners, ultimately enabling all involved exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7195297
|VIRIN:
|220510-F-MJ351-2017
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF flies for RF-A 22-1 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
