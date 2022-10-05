A Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules pilot, assigned to No. 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, England, flies over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 May 10, 2022. RF-A serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners, ultimately enabling all involved exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 12:03 Photo ID: 7195297 VIRIN: 220510-F-MJ351-2017 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.24 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF flies for RF-A 22-1 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.