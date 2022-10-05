RAF flies for RF-A 22-1

Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules pilots, assigned to No. 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, England, fly over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 May 10, 2022. The JPARC provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, which makes it the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world. Photo has been blurred for operational security. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 05.10.2022
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US