RAF flies for RF-A 22-1

A Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules pilot, assigned to No. 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, England, conducts low level maneuvers over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 May 10, 2022. The JPARC provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, which makes it the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

