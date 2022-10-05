RAF flies for RF-A 22-1

A Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules pilot, assigned to No. 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, England, conducts low level maneuvers over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 May 10, 2022. The JPARC provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, which makes it the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world. A black box has been applied for operational security. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

