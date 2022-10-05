Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop [Image 19 of 19]

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop

    NORWAY

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division wait to be inspected by a jumpmaster before being declared ready to participate in an airdrop over Norway during Exercise Swift Response, May 10, 2022. Approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in Swift Response, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 06:47
    Photo ID: 7194679
    VIRIN: 220510-F-AO460-1053
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.48 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop
    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    62nd Airlift Wing
    SwiftResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT