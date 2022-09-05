U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oden Bagley, hydraulic systems specialist with the 62nd Maintenance Squadron, assists in loading a pallet on a C-17 Globemaster III before an airdrop mission in support of Exercise Swift Response, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 9, 2022. Swift Response demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy a large, combat-credible force of Soldiers and equipment from the U.S. to Europe in support of both the U.S. National Defense Strategy and objectives defined by NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 06:47 Photo ID: 7194644 VIRIN: 220509-F-AO460-1088 Resolution: 5439x3884 Size: 10.34 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.