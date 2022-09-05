Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop [Image 9 of 19]

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oden Bagley, hydraulic systems specialist with the 62nd Maintenance Squadron, assists in loading a pallet on a C-17 Globemaster III before an airdrop mission in support of Exercise Swift Response, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 9, 2022. Swift Response demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy a large, combat-credible force of Soldiers and equipment from the U.S. to Europe in support of both the U.S. National Defense Strategy and objectives defined by NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 06:47
    Photo ID: 7194644
    VIRIN: 220509-F-AO460-1088
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Airborne
    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    4/25 IBCT
    SwiftResponse
    62nd Airlft Wing

