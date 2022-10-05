Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop

A U.S. Soldier with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, has his gear inspected by a jumpmaster before an airdrop over Norway during Exercise Swift Response, May 10, 2022. Exercise Swift Response focuses on building airborne interoperability with Allies and partners, and the integration of joint service partners in a contested environment; testing the capability and operational reach to rapidly deploy and employ U.S. and Europe-based multi-national airborne forces with little to no warning from across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

