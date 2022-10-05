Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop [Image 15 of 19]

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop

    NORWAY

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Soldier, with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, has his gear inspected by a jumpmaster before he is declared clear to participate in an airdrop over Norway during Exercise Swift Response, May 10, 2022. Exercise Swift Response focuses on building airborne interoperability with Allies and partners, and the integration of joint service partners in a contested environment; testing the capability and operational reach to rapidly deploy and employ U.S. and Europe-based multi-national airborne forces with little to no warning from across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 06:47
    Photo ID: 7194675
    VIRIN: 220510-F-AO460-1066
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.64 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    62nd Airlift Wing
    SwiftResponse

