Three C-17 Globemaster III’s fly in formation over the Arctic Ocean during Exercise Swift Response May 9, 2022. Exercise Swift Response focuses on building airborne interoperability with Allies and partners, and the integration of joint service partners in a contested environment; testing the capability and operational reach to rapidly deploy and employ U.S. and Europe-based multi-national airborne forces with little to no warning from across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 06:48 Photo ID: 7194641 VIRIN: 220509-F-AO460-1072 Resolution: 5372x3837 Size: 10.58 MB Location: ARCTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.