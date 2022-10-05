Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop

Two U.S. Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division check each other’s gear before being inspected by a jumpmaster prior to participating in an airdrop over Norway during Exercise Swift Response, May 10, 2022. Approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in Swift Response, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

