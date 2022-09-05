Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop [Image 10 of 19]

    Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop

    ARCTIC OCEAN

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots with the 7th and 8th Airlift Squadron fly a C-17 Globemaster III in formation over the Arctic Ocean during Exercise Swift Response, May 9, 2022. Approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in Swift Response, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 06:47
    Photo ID: 7194647
    VIRIN: 220509-F-AO460-1079
    Resolution: 6756x4826
    Size: 29.33 MB
    Location: ARCTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Airborne
    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    4/25 IBCT
    SwiftResponse
    62nd Airlft Wing

