U.S. Air Force pilots with the 7th and 8th Airlift Squadron fly a C-17 Globemaster III in formation over the Arctic Ocean during Exercise Swift Response, May 9, 2022. Approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in Swift Response, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 06:47
|Photo ID:
|7194647
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-AO460-1079
|Resolution:
|6756x4826
|Size:
|29.33 MB
|Location:
|ARCTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
