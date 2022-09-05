Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Exercise Swift Response airdrop

U.S. Air Force pilots with the 7th and 8th Airlift Squadron fly a C-17 Globemaster III in formation over the Arctic Ocean during Exercise Swift Response, May 9, 2022. Approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in Swift Response, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

