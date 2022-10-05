Joint Force Swift Responders; AMC, Army prepare for Swift Response airdrop

A U.S. Soldier, with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, has his gear inspected by a jumpmaster before he is declared clear to participate in an airdrop over Norway during Exercise Swift Response, May 10, 2022. Swift Response demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy a large, combat-credible force of Soldiers and equipment from the U.S. to Europe in support of both the U.S. National Defense Strategy and objectives defined by NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

