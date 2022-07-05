Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 8 of 8]

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.07.2022

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, prepares to taxi at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. Utilizing the Philippine air forces’ base, the U.S. Air Force is able to work alongside an international partner to reinforce stability for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

