Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, prepares to taxi at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. Utilizing the Philippine air forces’ base, the U.S. Air Force is able to work alongside an international partner to reinforce stability for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

