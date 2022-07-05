Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

Staff Sgt Garrett Huntoon, aerial bulk fuel delivery system operator from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, carries an aircraft refueling hose to a F-16 Fighting Falcon from 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, to practice ground refueling procedures the 374th Airlift Wing can provide at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. Utilizing the Philippine Air Force base, the U.S. Air Force is able to work alongside an international partner to reinforce stability for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

