Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

A C-130J Super Hercules takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2022, to practice ground refueling procedures at Clark Air Base, Philippines. Two C-130J aircraft landed in the Philippines and practices ground refueling procedures fortwo F-16 Fighting Falcons from Kunsan Air Base as part of an Agile Combat Employment training. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across a wide spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

