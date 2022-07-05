Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 7 of 8]

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing Yokota Air Base, Japan, practice ground refueling procedures for a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. With support from the Philippine government, the U.S. Air Force was able to utilize land and airspace to practice Agile Combat Employment training to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:48
    VIRIN: 220507-F-BE965-0075
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
