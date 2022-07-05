Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing Yokota Air Base, Japan, practice ground refueling procedures for a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. With support from the Philippine government, the U.S. Air Force was able to utilize land and airspace to practice Agile Combat Employment training to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7190626 VIRIN: 220507-F-BE965-0075 Resolution: 7475x4983 Size: 3.97 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.