Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

Staff Sgt. Garrett Huntoon, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial bulk fuel delivery system operator, left, and Senior Airman Kristopher Corpus, 374th LRS cryogenic storage technician, look out of the cargo bay doors of a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, while it taxis on a runway at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. Two C-130J aircraft and two F-16 Fighting Falcons from 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, practiced ground refueling procedures, demonstrating Agile Combat Employment capabilities to maintain readiness and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

