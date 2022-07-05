Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Huntoon, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial bulk fuel delivery system operator, left, and Senior Airman Kristopher Corpus, 374th LRS cryogenic storage technician, look out of the cargo bay doors of a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, while it taxis on a runway at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. Two C-130J aircraft and two F-16 Fighting Falcons from 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, practiced ground refueling procedures, demonstrating Agile Combat Employment capabilities to maintain readiness and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

