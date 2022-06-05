A C-130J Super Hercules takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2022, to support a simulated refueling mission at Clark Air Base, Philippines. Two C-130J aircraft landed in the Philippines and demonstrated refueling procedures for two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Kunsan Air Base as part of an Agile Combat Employment training. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are posture to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7190621 VIRIN: 220506-F-PM645-0520 Resolution: 3600x2100 Size: 3.17 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.