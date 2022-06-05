Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

A 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2022, to support a simulated refueling mission at Clark Air Base, Philippines. Two C-130J aircraft from Yokota and two 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, practiced ground refueling procedures, demonstrating Agile Combat Employment capabilities to maintain readiness and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
