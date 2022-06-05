Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 4 of 8]

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2022, to support a simulated refueling mission at Clark Air Base, Philippines. Two C-130J aircraft from Yokota and two 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, practiced ground refueling procedures, demonstrating Agile Combat Employment capabilities to maintain readiness and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:48
