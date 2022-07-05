Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 3 of 8]

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Huntoon, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial bulk fuel delivery system operator, looks out of a window as a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules prepares to land at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. Two C-130J aircraft landed in the Philippines and practiced ground refueling procedures for two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Kunsan Air Base as part of an Agile Combat Employment training. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are posture to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7190622
    VIRIN: 220507-F-BE965-0007
    Resolution: 7880x5253
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines
    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines
    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines
    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines
    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines
    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines
    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines
    Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT