Staff Sgt. Garrett Huntoon, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial bulk fuel delivery system operator, looks out of a window as a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules prepares to land at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2022. Two C-130J aircraft landed in the Philippines and practiced ground refueling procedures for two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Kunsan Air Base as part of an Agile Combat Employment training. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are posture to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7190622 VIRIN: 220507-F-BE965-0007 Resolution: 7880x5253 Size: 7.49 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota, Kunsan practice ACE concepts in Philippines [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.