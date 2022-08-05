Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jack Hoppe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220508-N-GP384-1100 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) From left to right, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith and Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, speak about the strike group mission aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 04:03
    Photo ID: 7181635
    VIRIN: 220508-N-GP384-1100
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 879.15 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

