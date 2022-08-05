220508-N-CY569-1037 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ramilio Uzunov, from Sedro Wooley, Washington, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, applies sealant to a panel of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

