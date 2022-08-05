220508-N-BP862-1014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) From left to right, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, command master chief, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Capt. Gavin Duff, Truman’s commanding officer, and Capt. Shane Marchesi, Truman’s executive officer, speak during a live broadcast aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

