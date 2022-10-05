MCPON Visits Truman

Photo By Seaman Jack Hoppe | 220508-N-GP384-1402 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jack Hoppe | 220508-N-GP384-1402 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, left, eats with Sailors on the mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CNV 75), May 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe) see less | View Image Page

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith visited the crew of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) while deployed in the Sixth Fleet area of operations, May 8-10.



Smith was welcomed aboard by Truman’s Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson and Carrier Air Wing 1 Command Master Chief Cynthia Baker.

“I am truly grateful to have MCPON Smith come out here to spend a couple of days with us to speak with our Sailors about current events and policies,” said Wilkerson.



During the three-day visit aboard Truman, Smith toured the ship and addressed the crew during an all hands call on the ship’s weekly triad show.



“The good work that you’re doing is not lost on the Navy or the nation,” said Smith. “Keeping Russia in check so that things don’t spill over into NATO and create a much more difficult world situation is beyond my ability to articulate.”



While aboard, Smith spoke with Sailors from various departments, including Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Sheldan Popo, a flight deck chief, who spoke with Smith about flight operations.



“It was an awesome opportunity to get another perspective for my Sailors on why what they do on deployment matters,” said Popo. “I'm happy my Sailors were able to interact with the MCPON and have the opportunity to see the possibility of where their careers could go.”



Truman; additional elements of the carrier strike group include the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 commanded by Capt. Todd Zenner, which include: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), deployed as part of the Cooperative Deployment Program; and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.



For more news from CSG 8, visit, www.facebook.com/CSG8, www.navy.mil/local.cvn75/, www.facebook.com/usnavy, www.instagram.com/uss_harrys.truman, www.navy.mil, or www.twitter.com/harrystruman.