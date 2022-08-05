220508-N-DN159-1007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Abimelec Ortiz-Rodriguez, from Coamo, Puerto Rico, uses a sound-powered phone in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

