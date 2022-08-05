220508-N-GP384-1154 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) From left to right, Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, command master chief, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, and U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters, take a selfie aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CNV 75), May 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

Date Taken: 05.08.2022