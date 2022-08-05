220508-N-CY569-1004 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Shaniel Roopnarine, from New York, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, screws a bolt into an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

