220508-N-CY569-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Adam Titterall, from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, repairs a joystick on a tractor in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 04:03 Photo ID: 7181630 VIRIN: 220508-N-CY569-1030 Resolution: 2740x4116 Size: 925.58 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.