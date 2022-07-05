220507-N-NX635-2091 INDIAN ISLAND, Wash., (May 7, 2022) Sailors heave in a line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship moors to the pier. Nimitz is pierside preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7180688
|VIRIN:
|220507-N-NX635-2091
|Resolution:
|5202x3468
|Size:
|781 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Sailors Heave Into Line [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT