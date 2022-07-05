220507-N-KU796-1043 PUGET SOUND WASH., (May 07, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Gaea Kohles, from Savannah, Ga., uses a telescopic alidade to locate navigational aids as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) gets underway. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 00:25 Photo ID: 7180680 VIRIN: 220507-N-KU796-1043 Resolution: 3089x2056 Size: 671.1 KB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Stands Lookout [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.