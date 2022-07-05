Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Stands Lookout [Image 1 of 9]

    Sailor Stands Lookout

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220507-N-KU796-1043 PUGET SOUND WASH., (May 07, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Gaea Kohles, from Savannah, Ga., uses a telescopic alidade to locate navigational aids as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) gets underway. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 00:25
    Photo ID: 7180680
    VIRIN: 220507-N-KU796-1043
    Resolution: 3089x2056
    Size: 671.1 KB
    Location: WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Stands Lookout [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor Stands Lookout
    Sailors Fold The National Ensign
    Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound
    Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound
    Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound
    Sailors Heave Into Line
    Sailors Heave Into Line
    Sailors Heave Into Line
    Sailors Heave Into Line

    Navigation
    NIMITZ
    CVN 68
    Underway

