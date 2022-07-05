220507-N-NX635-2207 INDIAN ISLAND, Wash., (May 7, 2022) A Sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) heaves around a line as the ship moors to the pier. Nimitz is pierside preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

This work, Sailors Heave Into Line [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.