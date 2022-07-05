220507-N-NX635-2207 INDIAN ISLAND, Wash., (May 7, 2022) A Sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) heaves around a line as the ship moors to the pier. Nimitz is pierside preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7180687
|VIRIN:
|220507-N-NX635-2207
|Resolution:
|2395x1916
|Size:
|779.26 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Sailors Heave Into Line [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
