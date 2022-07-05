220507-N-LY692-1039 PUGET SOUND, Wash., (May. 07 2022) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) fold the national ensign on the flight deck. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7180681
|VIRIN:
|220507-N-LY692-1039
|Resolution:
|2331x3502
|Size:
|763.79 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Sailors Fold The National Ensign [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT