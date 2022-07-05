Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Fold The National Ensign [Image 2 of 9]

    Sailors Fold The National Ensign

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220507-N-LY692-1039 PUGET SOUND, Wash., (May. 07 2022) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) fold the national ensign on the flight deck. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 00:25
    Photo ID: 7180681
    VIRIN: 220507-N-LY692-1039
    Resolution: 2331x3502
    Size: 763.79 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Fold The National Ensign [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Stands Lookout
    Sailors Fold The National Ensign
    Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound
    Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound
    Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound
    Sailors Heave Into Line
    Sailors Heave Into Line
    Sailors Heave Into Line
    Sailors Heave Into Line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT