Sailors Heave Into Line

220507-N-NX635-2075 INDIAN ISLAND, Wash., (May 7, 2022) Sailors heave into a stopper line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship moors to the pier. Nimitz is pierside preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

