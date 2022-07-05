Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Heave Into Line [Image 7 of 9]

    Sailors Heave Into Line

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220507-N-NX635-2075 INDIAN ISLAND, Wash., (May 7, 2022) Sailors heave into a stopper line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship moors to the pier. Nimitz is pierside preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 00:25
    Photo ID: 7180686
    VIRIN: 220507-N-NX635-2075
    Resolution: 3456x3883
    Size: 786.73 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Heave Into Line [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rope
    Nimitz
    Mooring
    Line-Handling

