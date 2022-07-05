Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound

    Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound

    PUGET SOUND, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ty Connors 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220507-N-NP779-1027 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (May 7, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the Puget Sound to Naval Magazine Indian Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ty Connors)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 00:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound, by CPO Ty Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68

