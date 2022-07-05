Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 00:25 Photo ID: 7180684 VIRIN: 220507-N-NP779-1027 Resolution: 3636x2430 Size: 784.19 KB Location: PUGET SOUND, WA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Ty Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.