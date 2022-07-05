220507-N-NP779-1027 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (May 7, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the Puget Sound to Naval Magazine Indian Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ty Connors)
This work, Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Ty Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
