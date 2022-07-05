Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 00:25 Photo ID: 7180683 VIRIN: 220507-N-NP779-1018 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 797.73 KB Location: PUGET SOUND, WA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Nimitz Steams Through The Puget Sound [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Ty Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.