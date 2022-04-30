Kids deployment line celebrates military children

The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight performs a robot demonstration during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. The Airman and Family Readiness Center hosted the event to help military children combat the feeling of uncertainty during deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

