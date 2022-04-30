Kids deployment line celebrates military children

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kameron Ussery, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technician, explains the capabilities of the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter to military children during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. The children went on a scavenger hunt to various stations to learn the capabilities of the different aircraft and units around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

