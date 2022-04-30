Kids deployment line celebrates military children

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cala Johnson, left, and Senior Airman Afua Owiredu Gyamera, kid’s deployment team guides, escort military children and their parents to the next station during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. After visiting each station, the children received a sticker to complete their deployment checklist puzzle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

