A military child shoots water from a fire hose during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. Military children got a chance to experience different career fields such as the fire department, aircrew flight equipment, and explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)
04.30.2022
05.06.2022
|7179218
|220430-F-RX291-0060
|4560x3035
|2.1 MB
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE
|0
|0
Kids deployment line celebrates military children
