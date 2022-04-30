Kids deployment line celebrates military children

A military child shoots water from a fire hose during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. Military children got a chance to experience different career fields such as the fire department, aircrew flight equipment, and explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

