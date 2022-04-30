Kids deployment line celebrates military children

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keaton Watts, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, puts a military vest on Erik, a military child, during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. The interactive event was catered to all families, especially those who may be affected by unplanned deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

