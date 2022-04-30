Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids deployment line celebrates military children [Image 1 of 8]

    Kids deployment line celebrates military children

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Derrick Harris, 23rd Force Support Squadron casualty assistance representative, gives military children a pre-deployment briefing during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. When the military children arrived, they received orders, a deployment checklist and safety briefings to get a glimpse of what their parents experienced during the pre-deployment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022
    Photo ID: 7179216
    VIRIN: 220430-F-RX291-0022
    Resolution: 4327x2593
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    Kids deployment line celebrates military children

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    Airman and Family Readiness Center
    23d Wing
    kids deployment line

