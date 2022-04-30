Kids deployment line celebrates military children

Derrick Harris, 23rd Force Support Squadron casualty assistance representative, gives military children a pre-deployment briefing during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. When the military children arrived, they received orders, a deployment checklist and safety briefings to get a glimpse of what their parents experienced during the pre-deployment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

