Malachi Cosby, a military child, sits inside a fire truck during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. The Airman and Family Readiness Center hosted the event to culminate the Month of the Military Child and allow children to have an interactive pre-deployment experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7179217 VIRIN: 220430-F-RX291-0054 Resolution: 4707x3133 Size: 805.32 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kids deployment line celebrates military children [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.