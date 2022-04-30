Kids deployment line celebrates military children

Valerie Ramos, a military child, puts on a helmet during the Kid’s Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 30, 2022. The interactive event was designed for military children to experience the pre-deployment process from a child’s perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

