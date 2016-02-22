220505-N-NX635-1142 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash., (May 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), review their work after conducting a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck. Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7177904
|VIRIN:
|220505-N-NX635-1142
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|652 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck [Image 14 of 14], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT