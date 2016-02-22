Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck

220505-N-NX635-1071 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash., (May 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), conduct a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck. Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

