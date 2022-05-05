220505-N-MJ302-1029 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON (May 5, 2022) Sailors motivate one another before a crash and salvage drill on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 23:47 Photo ID: 7177895 VIRIN: 220505-N-MJ302-1013 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.17 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck [Image 14 of 14], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.